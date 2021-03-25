Watson (hand) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Watson is already expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a broken hand. His placement on injured reserve opens up a roster spot. The 30-year-old shouldn't be expected back until late April at the earliest.
