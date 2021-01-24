Watson posted an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Watson picked up the secondary helper on Brady Tkachuk's second-period goal. In his first year with the Senators, Watson has two points, 14 hits and six PIM through five contests. He's seen only minimal usage on the fourth line -- he entered Saturday averaging 10:35 per game. Watson can be an effective real-life depth scorer, but that level of play isn't enough for most fantasy managers to consider.