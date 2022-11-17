Watson scored his first goal of the season against the Sabres on Wednesday.

Watson has struggled to produce offensively to start the year with just three points in 16 outings. Not surprisingly, his minutes have also been limited, as the 30-year-old winger is averaging just 8:43 of ice time. Considering Watson has never reached the 20-point mark in his eight-year NHL career, this doesn't seem like the season he will suddenly start contributing.