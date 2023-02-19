Watson (illness) will be a game-time decision Sunday against St. Louis, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Watson is expected to take part in pregame warmups and then a decision on status will be made. Still, it seems probable that he will return after missing Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago because Tyler Motte will be scratched Sunday for trade-related reasons. If Watson can't play, Dillon Heatherington could suit up as the seventh defenseman.