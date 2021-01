Watson scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and added 10 PIM

Watson tallied the Senators' lone goal in the second period. In the third, he fought Zack MacEwen first and threw down with Antoine Roussel in the final minute of the blowout. Through six games, Watson is up to three points, 19 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating in a fourth-line role.