Watson notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Watson has helpers in consecutive games after he went 11 straight contests without a point. The 30-year-old forward typically plays in a fourth-line role. He's amassed nine points, 81 hits, 37 blocked shots, 35 PIM and 33 shots on net through 30 contests. His rough play could attract some fantasy attention in deeper formats.