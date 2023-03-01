Watson scored two goals, one a short-handed game-winner, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Both tallies came back-to-back in the first period, breaking open a 1-1 tie and sending the Senators toward a rout. Watson has three goals in his last three games but hadn't found the scoresheet at all in his prior 15, and the fourth-line grinder's main fantasy value still comes from his physical play -- through 56 contests on the season, he has 72 PIM and 132 hits to go along with his seven goals and nine points.