Watson recorded an assist Wednesday in a 7-1 loss to the Oilers.
While there was no cause for celebration from the Senators in this overwhelming defeat, Watson deserves credit for helping Evgenii Dadonov to his 100th career goal. Watson has been a sneaky cash-saving option in DFS tournaments, as he has collected three goals, five assists, and 37 blocked shots through 29 games.
