Watson (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Chicago on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Watson's spot in the lineup is expected to be taken by Derick Brassard, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday. Watson has four goals and six points in 50 games this season. Consider him day-to-day after Friday's tilt.
