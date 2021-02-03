Watson recorded an assist, four hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Watson had a strong defensive game -- not bad for a fourth-line forward. While his scoring numbers don't jump off the page, the 30-year-old has five points through 10 contests this season. He's supplemented that with 18 PIM, 29 hits, 11 blocked shots and 14 shots on goal from a fourth-line role. He's on pace for his first 20-point campaign, a mark he hasn't reached in a full season, let alone the 56-game 2020-21 schedule, so expect Watson to experience regression eventually.