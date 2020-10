The Predators traded Watson to the Senators for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick Saturday.

Watson has geared up in 306 games for the Predators since being selected 18th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, and he's posted 36 goals, 41 assists and 358 PIM. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound winger plays with an edge and should handle a bottom-six role for the Senators in the upcoming season. Watson has two years remaining at $1.5 million per season.