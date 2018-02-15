Harpur was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Harpur has amassed two points and nine helpers through 19 games, and when you place that rate of production over a large sample of games, it suggests that the native of Hamilton, Ontario is on the brink of a substantial NHL role. Besides, the Senators traded venerable rearguard Dion Phaneuf to the Kings on Tuesday, thus strengthening Harpur's appeal even further. He could be in play as soon as Thursday against the Sabres.