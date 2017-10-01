Senators' Ben Harpur: Demoted Sunday
Harpur was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
In a somewhat surprising move, the young defender will begin his season at the AHL level -- even with Erik Karlsson (ankle) being a doubt for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 5. Harpur has played in 11 regular season games and nine postseason games, recording three points to go along with a minus-3 rating. Should the Sens run into injury problems with their defensive unit, expect Harpur to be the first option to be recalled to the NHL.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...