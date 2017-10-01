Play

Harpur was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

In a somewhat surprising move, the young defender will begin his season at the AHL level -- even with Erik Karlsson (ankle) being a doubt for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 5. Harpur has played in 11 regular season games and nine postseason games, recording three points to go along with a minus-3 rating. Should the Sens run into injury problems with their defensive unit, expect Harpur to be the first option to be recalled to the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories