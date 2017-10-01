Harpur was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

In a somewhat surprising move, the young defender will begin his season at the AHL level -- even with Erik Karlsson (ankle) being a doubt for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 5. Harpur has played in 11 regular season games and nine postseason games, recording three points to go along with a minus-3 rating. Should the Sens run into injury problems with their defensive unit, expect Harpur to be the first option to be recalled to the NHL.