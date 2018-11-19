Harpur (undisclosed) took part in Monday's team skate as a full participant for the first time since his injury. However, this is still no timetable for his return.

Harpur played the first three games of the season before hitting injured reserve. Since he will have to come off IR before he can return to action, we will get some sign of when his return to the ice will be imminent. Of course, the 23-year-old had only one point all of last season, so fantasy owners likely aren't sweating his return.