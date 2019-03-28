Harpur has skated at least 18 minutes in his team's past five games and has had at least 20 shifts in every game he's played in March.

Harpur had been a forgotten man in Ottawa in late January, but with the Senators' roster much thinner after selling off its best assets, he's getting regular chances to play a lot. That just hasn't translated to fantasy success, which suggests that he can be safely ignored in fantasy circles. For all his time on the ice in March, he has just three points in 12 games, production that you can get from just about anyone.