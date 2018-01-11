Harpur -- who rejoined the NHL team Dec. 27 -- was sent to AHL Belleville following Wednesday's game.

This isn't really a demotion for the blueliner with the team's scheduled bye week on deck. He should get some extra ice time down with the Belleville squad during the next seven days before likely being summoned again ahead of the team's Jan. 18 tilt against the Blues.

