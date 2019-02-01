Harpur (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's game against the Penguins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Harpur missed six of the Senators' last eight games before the All-Star break, but it's still unclear if there was an injury behind his absences. The Ontario native has just two points in 25 contests this season while sporting a minus-6 rating on the season. The next possible action for Harpur is Saturday's contest against the Red Wings.