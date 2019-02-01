Senators' Ben Harpur: Healthy scratch Friday
Harpur (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's game against the Penguins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Harpur missed six of the Senators' last eight games before the All-Star break, but it's still unclear if there was an injury behind his absences. The Ontario native has just two points in 25 contests this season while sporting a minus-6 rating on the season. The next possible action for Harpur is Saturday's contest against the Red Wings.
