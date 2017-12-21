Harpur will draw into the lineup Thursday evening against the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

According to this latest report, Harpur will replace Dion Phaneuf (personal) in the next contest, but it's worth noting that Andreas Englund was called up from AHL Belleville as an insurance option and there's reason to believe he'd rotate with Harpur if Phaneuf's absence extends through the weekend. Either way, this concerns Ottawa's depth on the blue line and neither replacement option is intriguing in fantasy.