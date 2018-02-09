Harpur signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension with the Senators on Friday.

Harpur has spent just 20 games in the NHL this season, compiling one assist, 15 PIM and 40 hits while averaging 14:51 of ice time per game. The Senators also made this a one-way deal, meaning they intend to keep Harpur with the big club starting next season. As more of a physical presence than anything, the 23-year-old will likely spend time on the bottom pair until he can prove himself further.