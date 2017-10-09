Harpur (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Even if Harpur was placed on IR retroactive to his injury date, he will miss the next three outings at minimum. The defenseman -- who was appearing in just his 12th NHL contest -- was in the lineup due to injuries to Erik Karlsson (foot) and Johnny Oduya (lower body) before picking up a knock of his own. Even once cleared to return, Harpur will likely find himself as a healthy scratch more often than not.