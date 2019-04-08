Senators' Ben Harpur: Misses final three games
Harpur (illness) missed this last three games of the year and will turn his attention to 2019-20.
Harpur has slowly pushed his way into the lineup for the Senators, as he logged a career-high 51 games this season, in which he tallied one goal, four assists and 50 shots (all personal bests) while averaging 17:37 of ice time. Considering Ottawa doesn't have any unrestricted free agents on the blue line, the 24-year-old won't find minutes any easier to come by next season and will face challenges from youngsters Christian Wolanin, Erik Brannstrom and Maxime Lajoie. In terms of fantasy value, Harpur's limited offense upside makes him a hard pass in all but the deepest of formats.
