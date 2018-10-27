Senators' Ben Harpur: Moves to IR
Harpur (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, CapFriendly reports.
If the Senators make Harpur's injured reserve transaction retroactive to his last game played -- which is entirely possible -- he'll be able to return as soon as Sunday night against the Golden Knights. However, he's missed the last three games and there hasn't been anything to suggest that he's dealing with a minor issue.
