Harpur (undisclosed) could return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Stars, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Harpur has been on injured reserve since Oct. 27 due to an undisclosed issue, but he was a full participant in Monday's practice, which was the first indication he was likely closing in on a return to the lineup. Another update on the 23-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to puck drop Friday night.