Senators' Ben Harpur: Out again Thursday
Harpur (illness) will not play in Thursday's road game against the Sabres, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Harpur missed Wednesday's contest due to illness, and appears unable to go for Thursday's clash. His absence won't effect much in the fantasy realm, however, as he sits at just five points in 51 games this campaign.
