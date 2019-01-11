Senators' Ben Harpur: Out for extended period
Harpur (upper body) will be out for "weeks," according to head coach Guy Boucher, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Don't be surprised if the Senators ultimately decide to place Harpur on injured reserve. This team is incredibly banged up at the moment, and the blue line will remain suspect offensively until rising star Thomas Chabot (upper body) makes his way back to game ice.
