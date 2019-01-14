Senators' Ben Harpur: Practices Monday
Harpur (upper body) was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Harpur appears to be trending in the right direction for a return to action versus Colorado on Wednesday, though coach Guy Boucher didn't confirm the defenseman's status after practice. Even if he does suit up, fantasy owners will want to consider other blue line options considering the 23-year-old has just two points in 24 contests.
