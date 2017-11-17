Senators' Ben Harpur: Promoted to big club
The Senators recalled Harpur from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Chris Wideman is expected to miss several weeks due to his hamstring injury, so Harpur will round out the Senators' depth at defense until Wideman is given a clean bill of health. The 24-year-old blueliner has notched one goal and one assist in four games with AHL Belleville this campaign.
