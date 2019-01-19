Senators' Ben Harpur: Punching in for work Saturday
Harpur (upper body) will play Saturday against the Blues, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Harpur missed the last four games and he's only drawn into three of a possible eight contests this month. Selected in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2013 draft, the Ontario native with a shutdown role won't be a viable fantasy option in this cross-conference affair.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...