Harpur (shoulder) will lineup up alongside Christian Jaros during Wednesday's preseason game, Craig Medaglia of the Senators' official site reports.

Harpur missed the end of the end of the 2017-18 campaign due to a shoulder issue, but he appears to be fine for the start of preseason. He recorded a minus-21 rating over 41 contests with the Sens last season and the blueliner should have a decent shot at securing an Opening Night roster spot.