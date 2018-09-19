Senators' Ben Harpur: Ready to roll in preseason
Harpur (shoulder) will lineup up alongside Christian Jaros during Wednesday's preseason game, Craig Medaglia of the Senators' official site reports.
Harpur missed the end of the end of the 2017-18 campaign due to a shoulder issue, but he appears to be fine for the start of preseason. He recorded a minus-21 rating over 41 contests with the Sens last season and the blueliner should have a decent shot at securing an Opening Night roster spot.
