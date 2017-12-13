Senators' Ben Harpur: Reassigned to AHL
Harpur was sent to AHL Belleville on Wednesday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Harpur's ice time has been all over the place this season, ranging from 5:29 in his season debut all the way up to 20 minutes on Dec. 7 against the Kings, but he'll almost assuredly be on the higher side of the range down in the minors. While not confirmed, the demotion of Harpur could signal that Mark Borowiecki (concussion) is nearing a return.
