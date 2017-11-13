Harpur was sent down to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Harpur appeared in both games of the NHL Global Series in Sweden -- averaging 15:17 of ice time and recording eight hits -- but will head back to the minors now that Bobby Ryan (finger) and Mark Borowiecki (illness) have been activated off injured reserve. It will likely take additional injuries down the road for the 22-year-old Harpur to get another crack at the Sens' lineup.