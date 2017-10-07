Play

Harpur was promoted from AHL Beleville on Friday.

With Erik Karlsson (foot) and Johnny Oduya (lower body) both dealing with injuries heading into Saturday's tilt against the Red Wings, the team will add an insurance option along the blue line.However, Harpur doesn't figure to have much upside from a fantasy perspective, collecting just one assist over 11 career NHL contests.

