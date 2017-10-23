Harpur was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Harpur couldn't have been sent down if he was still on injured reserve, so this does mean he's fully healthy. Even though the 22-year-old had a breakout season last year in the AHL logging 27 points in 63 games, Ottawa's blueline is simply stacked and there isn't room for him to receive ice time. Harpur possess a strong offensive game, and should be in the call-up mix all season.