Harpur will not play against the Avalanche on Friday due to an undisclosed injury.

Harpur has been limited to a mere three outings this season as a result of injuries. It's not clear whether this latest issue is related to the separated shoulder that limited him during training camp or something else that came up. With the Ontario native unavailable, it appears the Sens will dress a more traditional 12/6 lineup rather than skating seven defensemen.

