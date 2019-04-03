Senators' Ben Harpur: Scratched with illness
Harpur is dealing with an illness to render him unavailable against the Rangers on Wednesday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Harpur reportedly will be replaced by Christian Wolanin, who was called up from AHL Belleville. The former hasn't shown much in the way of offensive production, as he's posted only one goal and four helpers through 51 games. However, the Senators seem to miss Harpur's physicality and shot-blocking prowess when he's out of commission.
