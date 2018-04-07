Harpur (shoulder) will miss Saturday's regular-season finale against the Bruins.

Harpur suffered a dislocated shoulder in Friday's contest versus the Penguins, marking the end of his 2017-18 campaign. He's still young, but Harpur's one assist through 41 contests this season doesn't provide a ton of encouragement for his fantasy prospects moving forward. Andreas Englund was recalled and will draw into the lineup for the finale Saturday against the Bruins.