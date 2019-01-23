Harpur (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It's unclear if there's an injury tied to Harpur's absence, but he sat out four games before returning versus the Blues on Saturday and recording a minus-2 rating. He has just two points in 25 games, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was simply a healthy scratch. The Senators don't play again until Feb. 1 against the Penguins.