Harpur (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's road game against the Golden Knights.

With less than three hours to go before puck drop, Harpur remains on injured reserve, so he'll almost assuredly miss his third straight game. The good news for the Senators is that Mark Borowiecki is eligible to return from his one-game suspension, so the Ottawa defense seems to be in OK shape despite Harpur being in recovery mode.