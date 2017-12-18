Harpur was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday.

With Chris Wideman (hamstring) and Mark Borowiecki (concussion) sidelined on injured reserve, Harpur will serve as Ottawa's reserve defensemen. Harpur has appeared in 12 games for Ottawa thus far in 2017-18, but only notched one assist while averaging 14:13 of ice time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories