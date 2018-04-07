Harpur separated his right shoulder in Friday's game against the Penguins and won't return.

The painful injury could end Harpur's season since the Senators' finale is Saturday in Boston. Harpur has one assist and a brutal minus-20 rating while skating in the bottom defensive pair, but he has made up for it slightly with 69 hits and 34 blocked shots in that span.

