Harpur (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Friday, CapFriendly reports.

Harpur's activation comes one day after fourth-year defenseman Chris Wideman was dealt to the Oilers, so the former could see an uptick in rink run starting with Friday night's road game against the Stars. Harpur has averaged 19:33 of ice time this season, but he's been held without a point through three contests.