Senators' Ben Harpur: Will travel with team
Harpur (upper body) will join the team for its two-game road trip, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Harpur has been sidelined for the last three games, but would seem to be nearing a return to the lineup. The blueliner is far from a guarantee to slot into the lineup even once given the green light to return to action, but if he does, it will likely come at the expense of Christian Jaros or Max Lajoie.
