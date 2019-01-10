Senators' Ben Harpur: Won't play Thursday
Harpur will not dress for Thursday's game against the Kings due to an upper-body injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Harpur will take off his second game in the last three, though this is the first mention of an injury. With him out of commission, Christian Wolanin will draw in for the Senators. Considering he owns just two points through 2 games this season and only four career points at the top level, Harpur's absence shouldn't impact much in terms of fantasy.
