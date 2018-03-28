Sexton was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

With Sexton reassigned to the minors, this signals that veteran Marian Gaborik (undisclosed) could be ready to rock against the Panthers on Thursday evening. Selected by the Bruins with a 2009 seventh-round draft pick, Sexton will look to build upon his output of 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) through 28 games with the AHL's Senators this campaign.