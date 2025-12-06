Montgomery had two assists in the University of Wisconsin's 7-4 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Montgomery, a fourth-round pick of the Senators in 2024, is up to seven goals and four helpers through 15 games this season. He made the jump to the NCAA after a 50-point effort over 51 regular-season games with OHL London last year. The adjustment to a slightly tougher level of hockey explains his slight dip in scoring efficiency, but the 20-year-old is still doing fine for the Badgers.