Vanek scored twice in WHL Wenatchee's 5-3 loss to Portland on Sunday.

Vanek has 10 points over 18 games this season, but he's earned all five of his goals as well as two assists across his last six outings. The winger appears to be finding his way now after a slow start to the campaign. The Senators prospect is in his first year in the WHL, so chalk up the slow scoring pace to a combination of adjusting to a new league and playing for a last-place team.