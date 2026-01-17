Vanek scored two goals in WHL Calgary's 5-2 loss to Kelowna on Friday.

Vanek has racked up three goals over four games with the Hitmen after posting just eight goals and 10 assists over 37 contests with Wenatchee to begin the season. The 18-year-old winger should get a boost playing for a more competitive team, though his role may be a bit smaller as well. The Senators prospect has showcased some upside but has a long way to go.