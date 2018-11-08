Senators' Bobby Ryan: Back at it Thursday

Ryan (undisclosed) will be in action against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators are set to welcome back three players from injuries, with prized rookie Brady Tkachuk (leg) and defenseman Mark Borowiecki (upper body) joining Ryan for the upcoming battle against the Golden Knights. We're projecting Ryan to be situated on the second line with Tkachuk and Chris Tierney, and such an assignment also comes with No.1 power-play responsibilities.