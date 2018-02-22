Senators' Bobby Ryan: Back in action Thursday

Ryan (finger) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Lightning, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ryan's return bolsters the attack for a Senators club that has lost four of its last six games. Although the veteran's best days are likely behind him, he has still contributed 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) over 39 contests this season and is a prominent member of the power play. He will likely reconnect with Matt Duchene and Mike Hoffman on the top line in his return Thursday.