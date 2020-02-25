Senators' Bobby Ryan: Back in action

Ryan (personal) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Predators, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.

Ryan entered the NHL's player assistance program in November and hasn't suited up for a game since, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against Nashville. Nonetheless, it doesn't appear as though coach D.J. Smith is planning on easingthe 32-year-old winger in, as Ryan's expected to skate on Ottawa's second line and second power-play unit Tuesday. The New Jersey native notched four points in 16 games prior to his lengthy absence.